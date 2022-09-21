Left Menu

Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S.

Planemaker Boeing Co said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States this year to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources into manufacturing and product development.

The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

Last month, the U.S. government approved the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner for delivery since 2021. Boeing halted deliveries in May 2021 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners.

