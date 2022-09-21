Left Menu

ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 pc on high inflation, monetary tightening

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 10:48 IST
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 pc on high inflation, monetary tightening
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has slashed India's economic growth projection for 2022-23 to 7 percent from 7.2 percent earlier, citing higher-than-expected inflation and monetary tightening.

India's economy grew 13.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022-23, reflecting strong growth in services, ADB said in a supplement to its flagship ADO report on Wednesday.

''However, GDP growth is revised down from ADO 2022's forecasts to 7 percent for FY2022 (ending in March 2023) and 7.2 percent for FY2023 (ending in March 2024) as price pressures are expected to adversely impact domestic consumption, and sluggish global demand and elevated oil prices will likely be a drag on net exports,'' it said.

The ADO expects the Chinese economy to expand by 3.3 percent in 2022 rather than the 5 percent forecast earlier. Lockdowns from the zero-COVID strategy, problems in the property sector, and weaker external demand continue weighing on the economic activity in China, said the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022