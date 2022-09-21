Left Menu

RBI lifts prompt corrective action restrictions on Central Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has removed the Central Bank of India from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework after it found the bank was not in breach of any parameters.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:39 IST
RBI lifts prompt corrective action restrictions on Central Bank of India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has removed the Central Bank of India from the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework after it found the bank was not in breach of any parameters. But, the bank is being taken out of the restrictions subject to "certain conditions and continuous monitoring", RBI said on Tuesday.

"The performance of the Central Bank of India, currently under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision. It was noted that as per the assessed figures of the bank for the year ended March 31, 2022, the bank is not in the breach of the PCA parameters," RBI said in a statement. RBI in the statement said the Central Bank of India has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments.

In June 2017, RBI had reportedly placed Central Bank under PCA due to high net non-performing assets. Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) is a framework under which the central bank put financially weak banks under watch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022