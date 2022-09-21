India's HDFC Bank signs long-term data and technology deal with Refinitiv
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
HDFC Bank, India's largest private lender, said on Wednesday it has signed a long-term data and technology agreement with Refinitiv, an LSEG business.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement