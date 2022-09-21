Left Menu

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:52 IST
India's homegrown AI-enabled network intelligence startup Aprecomm signs a deal to go global
Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm. Image Credit: ANI
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aprecomm, India's leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based organization Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for the distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across the Asia Pacific region. With this engagement, Aprecomm will be tapping the user base across South-East Asia and Australia-New Zealand regions. Aprecomm AI-enabled products will be revolutionizing network delivery by network service providers including fiber networks, home WiFi and enterprise WiFi networks. Pramod Babu, CEO of Aprecomm, said, "Looking to rapidly increase our global presence and assist service providers in providing Quality Internet services to end customers. We are thrilled to partner with TDS to aggressively expand in South East Asia and Australia New Zealand (ANZ) regions." "We are happy to onboard Aprecomm into the TDS product portfolio," Sergio Ferreira, Director of Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS), stated. He added that Aprecomm network intelligence services would offer our customers a useful solution in the Wi-Fi, ISP, and TSP spaces. Aprecomm fully embodies the TDS philosophy of producing and supporting high-tech products that meet the unique needs of our customers in SEA and APAC. With this agreement, Aprecomm will be achieving wider penetration across APAC. TDS will be distributing Aprecomm Virtual Wireless Expert, quality of experience software among its network of ISPs and channel partners, enabling users from various geographies across APAC region to enjoy enhanced internet experience. Mr Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO, Aprecomm, said, "We are excited to see the reception that our Artificial Intelligence based solutions are receiving across geographies and looking to provide enhanced internet experience to Global customers with TDS as our distribution partner."

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

