U.S. fashion brands Forever 21, American Eagle returning to Japan

Itochu said in August it was working with ABG to expand Eddie Bauer stores in Japan after that brand closed its last shop in the country in December 2021. American Eagle said separately it was returning to Japan with two flagship stores in the Tokyo neighbourhoods of Shibuya and Ikebukuro in October.

Forever 21 and American Eagle Outfitters Inc are set to return to Japan after both U.S. fast-fashion brands exited the market in 2019, according to company announcements on Wednesday. Forever 21 will begin e-commerce sales next February and open a physical store in the spring, according to Japanese trading company Itochu Corp, which acquired domestic sales and licensing rights for the brand.

Forever 21 was acquired in 2020 by New York-based Authentic Brands Group (ABG). American Eagle said separately it was returning to Japan with two flagship stores in the Tokyo neighbourhoods of Shibuya and Ikebukuro in October. The brand had only been available online in Japan following the closure of its last physical stores in 2019.

