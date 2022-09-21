Left Menu

India's HDFC Bank signs multi-year data and technology deal with Refinitiv

"With this collaboration we will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's content and capabilities across our whole business which will enable us to achieve further efficiency and growth," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer, HDFC Bank. Thomson Reuters , which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:31 IST
India's HDFC Bank signs multi-year data and technology deal with Refinitiv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank on Wednesday signed a multi-year data and technology agreement with Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business, as the Mumbai-based lender looks to reach more customers and cut costs.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's data and products under the agreement, enabling cost savings across several bank divisions, the companies said in a joint statement. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The lender will also enable its users with Refinitiv Workspace, which provides access to tools including real-time market data, news and fundamentals data. "With this collaboration we will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's content and capabilities across our whole business which will enable us to achieve further efficiency and growth," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer, HDFC Bank.

Thomson Reuters , which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022