China's blue-chip stocks hit four-month low as Fed rate hike looms

China's blue-chip stocks on Wednesday closed at their lowest in more than four months, as global peers slid ahead of an expected aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Hong Kong's main stock benchmark plunged to its lowest level since mid-March. ** The CSI 300 Index ended down 0.7%, hitting the lowest level since May 9, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.2%.

** The Hang Sang Index fell 1.8%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.2%. ** Other Asian stocks fell, following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight. The yuan also weakened to a new 26-month low against a rising dollar right ahead of the Fed policy settings.

** Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, adding to concerns on an already fragile market. ** Foreign investors sold Chinese stocks worth more than 3 billion yuan ($430 million) through the Stock Connect scheme.

** Investors worried that rising overseas rates would drain liquidity from China markets and limit China's central bank's room for future monetary easing. ** "Fast depreciation in China's yuan indeed has impact on China's stock market," Guosheng Securities analysts wrote in a note, adding that money outflow also dented sentiment.

** Shares in healthcare and semiconductor companies led declines, dropping more than 2% each, while consumer staples and tourism shares lost 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively. ** Energy suppliers and resource shares both jumped more than 1.5%, in the wake of Putin's order.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants slumped 3%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group plunging 3.7% and food-delivery firm Meituan down 3% to become the biggest drag on the benchmark Hang Seng index. ** Hong Kong shares of mainland developers, consumer discretionary, and healthcare shed more than 2% each.

