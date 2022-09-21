Left Menu

China's blue-chip stocks hit four-month low as Fed rate hike looms

China's blue-chip stocks on Wednesday closed at their lowest in more than four months, as global peers slid ahead of an expected aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Hong Kong's main stock benchmark plunged to its lowest level since mid-March.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:28 IST
China's blue-chip stocks hit four-month low as Fed rate hike looms
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's blue-chip stocks on Wednesday closed at their lowest in more than four months, as global peers slid ahead of an expected aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Hong Kong's main stock benchmark plunged to its lowest level since mid-March. ** The CSI 300 Index ended down 0.7%, hitting the lowest level since May 9, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.2%.

** The Hang Sang Index fell 1.8%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.2%. ** Other Asian stocks fell, following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight. The yuan also weakened to a new 26-month low against a rising dollar right ahead of the Fed policy settings.

** Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, adding to concerns on an already fragile market. ** Foreign investors sold Chinese stocks worth more than 3 billion yuan ($430 million) through the Stock Connect scheme.

** Investors worried that rising overseas rates would drain liquidity from China markets and limit China's central bank's room for future monetary easing. ** "Fast depreciation in China's yuan indeed has impact on China's stock market," Guosheng Securities analysts wrote in a note, adding that money outflow also dented sentiment.

** Shares in healthcare and semiconductor companies led declines, dropping more than 2% each, while consumer staples and tourism shares lost 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively. ** Energy suppliers and resource shares both jumped more than 1.5%, in the wake of Putin's order.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants slumped 3%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group plunging 3.7% and food-delivery firm Meituan down 3% to become the biggest drag on the benchmark Hang Seng index. ** Hong Kong shares of mainland developers, consumer discretionary, and healthcare shed more than 2% each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022