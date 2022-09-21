Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 14:50 IST
Volkswagen to hike prices by up to 2 pc from Oct 1
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire product range by up to 2 percent from October 1 in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The automaker sells models like Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan in the domestic market.

''Effective October 1, 2022, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be increasing prices by up to 2 percent across its product portfolio owing to rising input costs,'' a Volkswagen Passenger Cars India spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

