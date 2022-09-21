Left Menu

Bihar: 20 wagons of goods train derail, none injured

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:09 IST
Bihar: 20 wagons of goods train derail, none injured
At least 20 wagons of a goods train derailed in Bihar on Wednesday, a statement issued by the East Central Railway (ECR) said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place near Kumhau Railway Station located close to Sasaram, it said.

''The incident took place around 6.30 AM. Work is underway to restore connectivity,'' it said.

Following the incident, six trains were diverted and five cancelled.

The trains that were cancelled are Gaya-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Passenger Special, Patna-Bhabhua Road Intercity, Bhabhua Road-Patna Intercity, New Delhi-Gaya Mahabodhi Express and Varanasi-Rajgir Buddhpurnima Express.

Trains that were diverted include Yognagari-Rishikesh Express, Jodhpur-Howrah Express, Anand Vihar-Puri Express, Anand Vihar-Ranchi Express, Kolkata-Agra Cantonment Express and Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express, it added.

