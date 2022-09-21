Left Menu

Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike from Oct. 4 - union

More than 2,000 London bus drivers at bus operator Arriva will strike from Oct. 4 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of industrial action from different sectors across the country. Unite said the strike would run continuously until the dispute was resolved.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:19 IST
Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike from Oct. 4 - union
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

More than 2,000 London bus drivers at bus operator Arriva will strike from Oct. 4 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of industrial action from different sectors across the country.

Unite said the strike would run continuously until the dispute was resolved. "Arriva has totally failed to address the strength of feeling among our members as they see their rates of pay eroded. The company needs to return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets workers' reasonable expectations," Unite regional officer Steve Stockwell said in a statement.

The action threatens further disruption to Britain's transport system, which is already facing nationwide strikes by railway workers planned for early October, timed to coincide with the governing Conservative Party's annual conference. Arriva, which is headquartered in Sunderland in northern England and owned by Germany's state-owned Deutsche Bahn, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

A worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain has sparked workers in various industries, from railways and airlines to barristers and even trade union staff, to either threaten or undertake strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022