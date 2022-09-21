Over 2,000 London bus drivers to strike from Oct. 4 - union

More than 2,000 London bus drivers at bus operator Arriva will strike from Oct. 4 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of industrial action from different sectors across the country.

Unite said the strike would run continuously until the dispute was resolved. "Arriva has totally failed to address the strength of feeling among our members as they see their rates of pay eroded. The company needs to return to the negotiating table with an offer which meets workers' reasonable expectations," Unite regional officer Steve Stockwell said in a statement.

The action threatens further disruption to Britain's transport system, which is already facing nationwide strikes by railway workers planned for early October, timed to coincide with the governing Conservative Party's annual conference. Arriva, which is headquartered in Sunderland in northern England and owned by Germany's state-owned Deutsche Bahn, did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

A worsening cost-of-living crisis in Britain has sparked workers in various industries, from railways and airlines to barristers and even trade union staff, to either threaten or undertake strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.

