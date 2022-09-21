Honeyy Group receives The Times Business Awards 2022 for the best place to work

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/ATK): Chairman and Managing Director of India's leading real-estate provider, Honeyy Group, Mukka Obul Reddy recently received 'The Times Business Awards 2022' for The Best Place To Work. The event took place at Novotel in Vijayawada this Friday. The organisation received the award for revolutionising the employment scenario in the real-estate industry through their consistent efforts in bringing a change in the employment structure of the industry. Talking about the achievement, Director Mukka Obul Reddy says, "at Honeyy Group, we take pride in being one of the top real estate and construction companies in South India, and are always coming up with new ideas and solutions to make our clients satisfied our employees happy. We additonally offer workplace perks that no other real estate and construction companies offer. That is why we have a grand vision of providing free education to our employees' children and free healthcare to their families too."

The company and its management have committed to creating a safe and secure environment for their employees to work in along with formal employment benefits as opposed to the existing commission/incentive-based employment back in 2016. The company stands by the motto of making the organisation the best place to work, which now it is. Honeyy Group has always encouraged young talent and has offered employment to more than 250 people post-COVID.

Honeyy Group has always been a company that values its employees and their hard work. They pride themselves in being able to offer on-time salaries and incentives, as well as promotions and policies that are unbiased and based solely on merit. They believe that all employees deserve to be recognized for their achievements, and that is why they are always at the forefront when it comes to the rewards and recognition of their employees. The firm envisions expanding its horizons and become one-stop destination among all its customers through state-of-the-art technologies and innovation.

