More British bus drivers plan strike action
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Around 600 Arriva bus drivers based in Kent in southeastern England plan to strike on Sept. 30 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, in the latest wave of industrial action set to affect British transport services.
"Fresh bus strikes will inevitably cause further turmoil for passengers throughout Kent but this dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making," Unite regional officer Janet Nobbs said in a statement.
