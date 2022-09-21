Left Menu

More British bus drivers plan strike action

21-09-2022
Around 600 Arriva bus drivers based in Kent in southeastern England plan to strike on Sept. 30 in a dispute over pay, the Unite union said on Wednesday, in the latest wave of industrial action set to affect British transport services.

"Fresh bus strikes will inevitably cause further turmoil for passengers throughout Kent but this dispute is entirely of Arriva's own making," Unite regional officer Janet Nobbs said in a statement.

