Country's mineral production drops 3 pc in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 16:57 IST
The government on Wednesday said the country's mineral production declined by 3.3 per cent in July 2022 over the same month a year ago.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month stood at 101.1, which is 3.3 per cent lower as compared to the level in July last year, the mines ministry said in a statement.

As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth during the April-July period of the ongoing fiscal over the corresponding period of previous year stood at 6.1 per cent.

The output of important minerals in July includes coal at 603 lakh tonnes, lignite 33 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,811 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite 1,526 thousand tonnes, chromite 192 thousand tonnes and gold 93 kg, among others.

The important minerals which showed positive growth in July 2022 over the same month of 2021 were phosphorite, coal, copper conc, and zinc conc.

Important minerals that showed negative growth were iron ore, manganese ore, lignite, gold, petroleum (crude), bauxite and natural gas, among others.

