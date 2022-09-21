Brakes India to showcase new products at IAA Transportation 2022

Brakes india, engaged in the manufacturing of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications and a TSF Group Company, would showcase its latest products at the ongoing IAA Transportation 2022 exposition in Hanover, Germany, the company said on Wednesday.

IAA Transportation 2022 is currently being held in Hanover from September 20 and would go on till September 25. It is the world's largest platform for transport and logistics sector currently being held after the impact caused by COVID-19 outbreak.

During the course of the event, Brakes India said it would be exhibiting a 22.5 inch light weight mono-bloc single piston air disk brake for the first time. The product is designed to cater to the truck, bus and trailer applications.

''Brakes India is one of the largest braking system suppliers and our product range includes foundation brakes as well as air systems and hydraulic systems for commercial vehicles. At IAA Hanover, we are proud to present our exclusive range of single piston air disc brakes..,'' Brakes India Managing Director Sriram Viji said.

''Our design team has created the lightest design in the market with improved stiffness and durability. With over six decades of serving international customers, we are optimistic that we can serve OEMs and trailer manufacturers globally with our full range of products,'' he said.

Axles India, a member of the TSF Group Company would showcase its 9-tonne and 12-tonne trailer axles that come with a higher strength at the fair.

''..Axles India have made it a mission to be the benchmark in global quality with a focus on putting the customer first. We strive to keep evolving our approach to meet our customers' needs,'' Axles India Ltd Director Srivats Ram said.

