Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Emerges as the Top Riser Brand in Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022

Achieved a growth of 257 percent in brand value Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, emerged as the top riser brand across industries in the latest Kantar BrandZ India 2022 Report. The Report features the Most Valuable Indian Brands based on financial value and overall brand contribution. This is the fourth time in a row that Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has been featured in this prestigious list.

The Company also moved up by 26 ranks in 2022, securing a strong 45th position, and moving into India’s top 50 brands in the Kantar BrandZ India 2022 Report. With an impressive brand valuation of $2341 million, the Company clocked in a whopping 257% growth.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “Enabling Life Goals of our customers has been at the heart of our business purpose aided by tech innovations, customer experience and value-packed products. We aim to continuously build stronger bond with customers by keeping the brand relevant, differentiated and meaningful.” The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands 2022 report is based on a rigorous research process covering 4.1 million consumer interviews in 522 categories, and 19,250 different brands in 51 markets.

About Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is one of India’s leading and fastest growing private life insurers. The company is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India’s most diversified non-banking financial institution and Allianz SE, one of the world’s leading asset manager and insurer.

Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has expanded its presence across the country. It serves millions of customers through its 509 branches, 1,01,380+ agents (as on 30 June 2022), comprehensive set of trusted partners and its online sales channel. The Company’s brand promise of Life Goals.Done. drives it to launch innovative insurance solutions, backed by a robust set of digital assets. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has constantly transformed to offer tech-enabled state-of-the-art services to enhance customer delight. The Company continues to engage with customers through several unique platforms such as Life Goals Mantras, Plankathon, and much more.

