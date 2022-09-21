Left Menu

13 US firms to explore Telangana's aerospace ecosystem

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:06 IST
As many as 13 USA aerospace companies arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day trade mission to explore Telangana's aerospace ecosystem and meet with potential business partners in the region.

A press release from the US Consulate here said the trade mission, which is organised by the US Commercial Service in India, will help participating firms and organisations gain market insights, make industry contacts and solidify business strategies.

''It's so exciting to welcome this diverse delegation of American aerospace firms to Hyderabad. American aerospace companies are known around the world as industry leaders and I see immense potential for US and Indian companies to work together in this crucial sector in a way that benefits both of our economies, US Consul General Jennifer Larson, who joined the delegation at a reception said.

The trade mission features customised one-on-one business appointments with potential buyers, agents, distributors and joint venture partners. It will also include meetings with Central, State and local government officials and industry leaders, as well as networking events, the release further said.

The US Commercial Service in India provides market intelligence and business connections to the American firms that are looking to do business in India.

The visit of US companies to Hyderabad is part of a broader Aerospace Trade Mission to New Delhi and Hyderabad, which also includes optional stops in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

