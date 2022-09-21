Left Menu

Central Bank of India shares jump nearly 7 pc as RBI removes co from PCA watchlist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:28 IST
Shares of the Central Bank of India on Wednesday jumped nearly 7 percent after the RBI said the company has been removed from the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF).

The company's shares climbed 6.63 percent to settle at Rs 21.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 15.47 percent to Rs 23.50.

On the NSE, it jumped 6.38 percent to end at Rs 21.65 apiece.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the Central Bank of India has been removed from the PCAF watchlist following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

Central Bank of India was put under the PCA framework in June 2017 due to its high net non-performing assets (NPAs) and low return on assets.

In a statement, the RBI said the performance of the Central Bank of India was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision, and it was noted that as per the assessed figures for the year ended March 31, 2022, the bank was not in breach of the PCA parameters.

