Hero Lectro launches 3 new e-cycle variants * Hero cycles e-cycle brand Hero Lectro on Wednesday the launch of three new variants of its existing C and F series line-ups -- C1, C5x and F1 -- priced between Rs 32,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

Powered by 250W BLDC rear hub motors and high power Li-ion batteries, the latest e-cycles are capable daily drivers across conditions. Apart from portable chargers, which are compatible with conventional power sockets, the C5x comes with detachable Li-ion batteries, which makes them even easier to charge and swap. These e-bikes are available on the company's D2C website as well as across its extensive network of over 600 dealers, e-commerce channels, among others, the company said.

*** Air India extends validity of flying returns points, other benefits till March 2023 * Air India has extended the validity of flying returns (FR) points, tier status and member status, and associated benefits under its frequent flying programme till March 31, 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

The airline has been extending the validity for its 3.3 million strong members since March 31, 2020 so that frequent flyers, who may have postponed their travel plans due to Covid, can still avail the wide range of benefits, it said.

Under FR, travellers can earn FR points with Air India and 25 Star Airline partners and redeem them for award tickets to the destination of their choice, among others, as per the airline.

