Mineral production rises 6.1 per cent in April-July period

Mineral production in India increased by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the April-July period of the current financial year, as per the government data released on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 18:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mineral production in India increased by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the April-July period of the current financial year, as per the government data released on Wednesday. However, mineral production in July 2022 was 3.3 per cent lower when compared with the same month last year.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of July 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 101.1, was 3.3 per cent lower as compared to the level in the month of July 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines. As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- July, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 6.1 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in July 2022 were: Coal 603 lakh tonnes, Lignite 33 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilised) 2811 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1526 thousand tonnes, Chromite 192 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 93 kg, Iron ore 155 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 153 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 127 thousand tonnes, Limestone 306 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 160 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 22 carat. Important minerals showing positive growth during July, 2022 over July 2021 include: Phosphorite (39.3 per cent), Coal (11.2 per cent), Copper conc (8.8 per cent), and Zinc conc (5.9 per cent).

Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Iron Ore (-21.5 per cent), Manganese ore (-17.9 per cent), Lignite (-16.6 per cent), Gold (-10.6 per cent), Magnesite (-10.5 per cent), Chromite (-9.0 per cent), Limestone (-8.8 per cent), Lead conc (-3.9 per cent), Petroleum (crude) (-3.8 per cent), Bauxite (-1.4 per cent), and Natural Gas (U) (-0.3 per cent). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

