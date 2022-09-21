BRIEF-SocGen arm offers custodian services for crypto funds
Societe Generale SA said on Wednesday it now offers new services for asset management companies with cryptocurrency-based funds:
* SOCIETE GENERAL SECURITIES SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW SERVICES FOR ASSET MANAGERS DEVELOPING CRYPTO FUNDS
* SOCIETE GENERAL SECURITIES SERVICES SAYS IT NOW ACTS AS CUSTODIAN, VALUATOR AND LIABILITY MANAGER FOR ASSET MANAGERS OFFERING CRYPTO FUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
