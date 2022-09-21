Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors gear up for another big rate hike

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting cues on the length and depth of further policy tightening to tame surging price pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.2 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 30819.39. The S&P 500 rose 15.5 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 3871.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 41.2 points, or 0.36%, to 11466.21 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022