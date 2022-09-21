Left Menu

Issues related to road safety, inter-state connectivity figure at NCR transport dept officials meet

Issues related to inter-state road connectivity among the National Capital Region states and road safety were among the key points discussed during a meeting of senior transport officials here, a statement said on Wednesday.The status of Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage CRCTA signed among the governments of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh was also discussed during the meeting of Commissioner of Transport Secretaries and Commissioners of NCR CoTS, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:12 IST
The status of Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage) (CRCTA) signed among the governments of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh was also discussed during the meeting of Commissioner of Transport Secretaries and Commissioners of NCR (CoTS), it said. During the meeting, it emerged that the NCR states had taken action regarding issuing necessary notifications enabling all motor cabs, taxis, autorickshaws, educational institution vehicles and buses of state transport undertakings to ply without paying any tax or fee, once the vehicle registered in the National Capital Region, once it had been paid in any NCR state, it said. Discussions were also held on ensuring vehicle location tracking devices and speed governors in all vehicles under the CRCTA, and working expeditiously towards formulating and harmonizing rules for motor vehicle aggregators in NCR, it said. The proposal of the Delhi government to allow only buses running on CNG or environment friendly fuel in Delhi was also deliberated in detail. The NCR states were requested to explore possibilities of getting their diesel buses converted to CNG or replace their diesel buses with EVs, the statement said.

The meeting also focused on road safety issues. The NCR states were requested to compile data on the black spots in the region along with locations of cameras, emergency trauma care centres along MDR, national highways, state highways and expressways, it added.

Principal Secretary, transport department, Haryana, special commissioner transport, Delhi, special secretary, urban development, Delhi and representatives from other states and departments also participated in the meeting.

