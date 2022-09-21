Left Menu

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:23 IST
Uttarakhand: 42 stranded Adi Kailash pilgrims rescued
The state disaster response force on Wednesday rescued 42 Adi Kailash pilgrims who were got stranded near Tawaghat on their way back from the pilgrimage following road blockages caused by heavy rainfall.

''We were informed on September 19 that some Adi Kailash pilgrims were stranded on the way to Bundi. An SDRF team rescued the stranded pilgrims safely and escorted them to Dharchula via an alternative route,'' Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

The pilgrims are mostly from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, the official said.

Apart from the pilgrims, 50 villagers from Vyas Valley were also rescued with the help of helicopters after remaining stranded for four days in Gunji due to disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

The villagers had gone there to take part in an annual religious ceremony.

They have all been brought back to their homes in the lower parts of the valley, Chauhan said.

