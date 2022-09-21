HDFC Capital and Invest India launch platform to support prop-tech startups

HDFC's real estate focussed private equity fund arm HDFC Capital and Invest India on Wednesday announced the launch of a platform to promote disruptive financial and technology innovators in construction and sales.

The HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022 is India's largest prop-tech platform aimed at identifying, recognising and awarding disruptive innovations in construction-tech, sales-tech, fin-tech and sustainability-tech verticals, said HDFC Capital and Invest India. The platfrom is part of HDFC Capital's H@ART -- short for HDFC Affordable Real Estate and Technology platform.

It is a thought leadership initiative which aims to harness, award and showcase companies that will drive innovation and efficiencies within the affordable housing ecosystem, said a release.

HDFC Capital has committed to invest in a minimum of three of the most innovative companies or solutions forming a part of HDFC Real Estate Tech Innovators 2022.

Even as there are various funding options for startups with smart solutions, there are limited options for real estate tech innovations and decision makers. This platform will help in bringing together relevant decision makers and innovative solution providers. This platform will help startups gain timely access to end-user businesses, said the release.

The platform is being powered by real estate consultant Anarock. It is supported by Pi Labs, Sequioa, Matrix Partners, Accel, 3One4 Capital, Blume Ventures, Alteria Capital, YourNest, Gruhas PropTech, Edhina, Saint Gobain, CIIE @ IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Kanpur along with IVCA and TiE Delhi NCR.

Applications are open for innovators from across the country to apply for the opportunity to partner with HDFC Capital's USD 3-billion real estate funding platform, it said.

HDFC is committed to supporting the government's vision of 'housing for all'. HDFC endeavours to facilitate the growth of affordable housing in the country. Construction industry is one of the least digitalised sectors in the world, Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, HDFC Ltd said.

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO, Invest India, said the platform aims for increased cooperation between different stakeholders to provide the right market opportunities to startups in the proptech sector.

HDFC Capital seeks to address the demand supply gap in affordable housing in India through a combination of innovative financing, partnerships, sustainability and technology, Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital, said.

''Under the aegis of our H@ART Platform, we will also invest in real estate tech companies and foster their collaboration with leading real estate developers, thereby creating value across the entire affordable housing ecosystem,'' Roongta said.

