Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 152; silver jumps Rs 333

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:42 IST
Gold gains Rs 152; silver jumps Rs 333
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 152 to Rs 49,871 per 10 grams on Wednesday, amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,719 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 333 to Rs 57,406 per kilogram from Rs 57,073 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 79.82 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as investors await the US Fed's policy decision on interest rates for further cues.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,671 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.35 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded higher ahead of US FOMC meet and geopolitical tension after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022