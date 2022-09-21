NH Logistics Management, JNPT sign MoU for logistics park

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on Wednesday signed an MoU for the development of multi-modal logistics park at Jalna in Maharashtra. The agreement was signed here on Wednesday in presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said acting as a catalyst for development of Marathawada region, Jalna multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) will serve as a functional Dry port of the region and Steel & Allied industries depending on scrap, Fruits and Vegetables processing units, Seed industries and cotton sector would hugely benefit from this development. He said it would connect Samruddhi Marg and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridors. The Minister said this infrastructure will promote the export of Agro products and also transform Jalna into Automobile Hub of Marathwada region.

Gadkari said scripting a historic moment for the development of multimodal infrastructure, government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the development of 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) under Bharatmala Pariyojana with an objective to centralise freight consolidation and reduce logistics cost from 14 per cent to less than 10 per cent of GDP at par with International Standards. He said the initiative would provide MMLPs, a platform for seamless modal shift of freights.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been constantly on the mission of exploring sustainable modes of Transport including Roads, Rail, Water and Air connectivity, Gadkari said. Speaking on the occasion Sarbanada Sonowal said the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jalna, Maharashtra will greatly benefit farmers as well as EXIM trade. He said under the ambitious PM GatiShakti and National Logistics Policy, it will boost the logistics sector and bring economic growth.

The Minister said it will greatly benefit farmers by taking their goods to the global market at a lower cost thereby enabling fulfilment the government's vision of doubling farmer's income. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)