Left Menu

Trade can generate more jobs in Southern Mediterranean countries: ILO report

In 2019 the Southern Mediterranean countries accounted for less than 0.1 per cent of the global exports and for about 1 per cent of the global import of goods.

ILO | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:00 IST
Trade can generate more jobs in Southern Mediterranean countries: ILO report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Even though current crises have disrupted supply chains and severely impacted the volume of international trade and investment, they also have generated new nearshoring opportunities, which might benefit countries in the Southern Mediterranean by boosting export opportunities across different sectors says a recent ILO report.

According to The Impact of Trade and Investment Policies on Productive and Decent Work countries in the region grew by about 4 per cent in 2019 and experienced a significant economic slump due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The region is weakly integrated into the global economy. In 2019 the Southern Mediterranean countries accounted for less than 0.1 per cent of the global exports and for about 1 per cent of the global import of goods.

Foreign direct investment can often result in the technological upgrading in host countries. However, despite significant reforms, the region's success in attracting foreign direct investments has been limited, and this in turn has restricted growth.

The region is also characterized by low labour force participation rates, high levels of unemployment and informality, and inadequate creation of quality jobs. Women in the region face challenges in joining the labour market. Despite high levels of education, the female labour force participation rate is one of the lowest in the world. In 2019, just 22 per cent of women were in the labour market, compared to a global average of 47 per cent.

Another characteristic of the region is the high proportion of young people. More than a quarter of the population is aged 15 to 29. However, they struggle to secure quality jobs and develop their potential. Increasing and improving employment opportunities, in particular for youth, women, and in small and medium sized enterprises, would help to improve the region's economic prospects.

The report concludes that a more effective integration of employment issues into trade and investment policies can result in a more equally and evenly distribution of economic gains. Promoting dialogue and increasing technical cooperation can also play an important role and help to strengthen regional integration.

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022