Left Menu

CCI approves merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom 18 Media

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the amalgamation of the over-the-top platforms Jio Cinema with Viacom 18 Media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:10 IST
CCI approves merger of Jio Cinema OTT with Viacom 18 Media
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@CCI_India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the amalgamation of the over-the-top platforms Jio Cinema with Viacom 18 Media. This nod by the national competition regulator follows an investment by BTS Investment 1 Pte. Ltd. (BTS1) and Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited (RPPMSL).

BTS1 is a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore. It is currently in the process of raising capital from various investors including sovereign funds, multinationals, and global institutional investors.

RPPMSL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is engaged in the provision of IT support services, business and infrastructure support services, manpower support services and erection and commissioning of telecom facilities. RPPMSL is also presently engaged in the business of owning and operating the Jio Cinema OTT platform.

Viacom 18 is engaged in providing broadcasting of channels across genres, OTT video streaming through Voot and Voot Kids, production and distribution of feature films, production and licensing of digital content and other allied businesses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022