Left Menu

London stocks drop 1% ahead of big BoE rate hike

UK's central bank looks set to raise rates by at least half a percentage point in a bid to tame inflation, which is just off a 40-year high.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:56 IST
London stocks drop 1% ahead of big BoE rate hike
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares on Thursday tracked weakness in European and Asian peers after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered another 75-basis-point interest rate hike, with investors bracing for a second outsized hike by the Bank of England later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slid 1.0% by 0706 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.1%. UK's central bank looks set to raise rates by at least half a percentage point in a bid to tame inflation, which is just off a 40-year high. The BoE had delayed its announcement by a week due to the national mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE to raise rates to 2.25% from 1.75%, while financial markets see a 92.4% chance of a bigger move to 2.5%. Rate-sensitive banks and insurance shares fell 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively, leading losses on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

UK's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports fell 6.3% after it reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending. Meanwhile, the sterling hit a new 37-year low against a firm dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022