Left Menu

BorgWarner sets up second plant in TN; to increase production efficiency

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:57 IST
BorgWarner sets up second plant in TN; to increase production efficiency
  • Country:
  • India

BorgWarner Morse Systems, a global leader in providing clean and efficient technology solutions, on Thursday said it has inaugurated a new plant in Tamil Nadu that would enhance production efficiency and strengthen company's presence in the region.

In the new facility which is adjacent to the existing unit in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, the company said high-performance engine control and variable camshaft timing (VCT) systems would be centralised in the new manufacturing unit which would also provide space for warehousing and shipping.

''BorgWarner's VCT technology optimises efficiency and contributes to reducing emissions in combustion-powered vehicles-a further step on the company's path towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility,'' a company statement said here.

BorgWarner Morse Systems Vice-President and General Manager Asia Pei Wang said, ''the current expansion was necessary; we needed the extra space to meet our increasing customer demand in India as a major local manufacturer.'' ''Having two plants in the same area enables us to optimise logistics and improve our supply chain. Furthermore, the expansion highlights our role as an important regional employer,'' he said.

The facility offers extensive space for manufacturing and assembly of variable cam timing, the company said.

Senior company officials and employees took part in the formal inauguration of the plant held on Wednesday, the statement said.

With the opening of the new facility, BorgWarner is positioned to meet the growing business needs of the automotive industry not only to domestic market but also in the Asia region, the company said.

The expansion would significantly increase the localised sourcing and manufacturing to deliver the competitive edge in the Indian market, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022