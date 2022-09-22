World Alzheimer's Day: Antara Spreads Awareness around Memory Care for Seniors

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): On World Alzheimer's Day, today, Max Group's Antara Senior Care, conducted a series of activities across parks of Delhi-NCR with senior citizens on dementia awareness. These activities were a part of the launch campaign of Antara Memory Care Homes - a first-of-its-kind dedicated residential facility focusing on comprehensive neuro-cognitive care and wellness for dementia patients. Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common types of dementia characterised by progressive degeneration of neuro-cognitive abilities. The disease negatively impacts memory and cognitive aspects of a person. According to a report shared by WHO, 70% of the total reported dementia cases are of Alzheimer's and with the world's declining mortality rate, the number of people suffering from Alzheimer's is only going to rise in the coming years.

To spread awareness about Alzheimer's, its symptoms and degenerative effects, team Antara had created an activity zone in each of these parks where seniors participated in some brain stimulating games, such as solving jigsaw puzzles and Rubik's cube to build awareness around the brain's mental and cognitive abilities. These memory and brain- training fun games are specially developed to help the elderly preserve their memory functioning. "On occasion of World Alzheimer's Day, we are reminded of the challenges that this disease poses to individuals and society and the silence with which it creeps into the life of an elder. Alzheimer's disease is on the rise in India-it was 3.7 million in 2010 and projected to rise to 7.6 million by 2030. This is supposedly because of increasing cases of diabetes and loneliness," says Dr G S Grewal, Senior Elder Care Specialist, Antara Senior Care. "A major challenge is the continuous decline in the number of trained care givers, and the solution lies in providing integrated care services for elders in institutionalised centres," he added.

Antara also collaborated with Senior Citizen Welfare Associations of Delhi and organised discussion sessions with doctors on steps to identify early signs of dementia. The activity saw a full house turn out by seniors who actively conversed with the doctors to understand the symptoms of Alzheimer's. They received information about Alzheimer's and other dementia-related symptoms and also learnt about the preventive exercises. While awareness about Alzheimer's is on the rise, there's still a long way to go. There is a growing need for dementia care in India with the number of dementia patients in India projected to almost double by 2050. Antara has been a part of the solution through the launch of its first dedicated Memory Care Home in Gurugram that will provide holistic care to seniors dealing with dementia.

Launched in 2013, Antara is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India Limited, one of the three listed entities of the Max Group. It is an integrated service provider for all senior care needs, operating two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first residential community in Dehradun comprises nearly 200 apartments spread across 14 acres of land. In 2020, it launched a new senior living facility in Noida's Sector-150. With 340 apartments in its first phase of development, it will cater to the social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs of seniors. It is expected to be ready for possession by 2024. Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'MedCare' products. This line of business caters to seniors above the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. Starting with its first facility in Gurugram, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Antara plans to set up a chain of 35-40 Care Homes in the next three years. Its Care at Home services provides well-equipped, medically trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. The MedCare product services vertical is a one-stop platform for the daily medical equipment needs of seniors.

Recently, Antara conducted a first-of-its-kind survey 'State of Seniors'. It attempted to understand the elderly population better with a special focus on their aspirations, preferences, challenges, and opinions on today's socio-cultural and economic issues. The study, conducted in North (Delhi-NCR), South (Chennai, Bangalore & Hyderabad) and West (Mumbai & Pune) regions, covered 2,000 middle and upper-class elders aged 55 and above. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

