Left Menu

7 killed in wall collapse incidents in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains

District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai said the incident also left the childrens grandmother Chandni Debi 70 and a sibling 5 injured. The third incident took place in Andava ke Banglan village under Chakarnagar police station area where Jabar Singh 35 was buried alive after his house collapsed due to heavy rain, SHO Deepak Kumar said.PTI CORR SAB SRY

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:25 IST
7 killed in wall collapse incidents in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were killed in separate incidents of wall collapse following continuous rainfall in this district of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, senior officials said here on Thursday. In the first incident, four children died in their sleep when the wall of their house collapsed in Chandra Pura village under Civil Lines police station area late Wednesday night. District Magistrate Avnish Kumar Rai said the incident also left the children's grandmother Chandni Debi (70) and a sibling (5) injured. The deceased have been identified as Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5), he said. ''In the second incident, Ram Sanehi (65) and his wife Reshma Debi (62) died when the boundary wall of a petrol pump along their hut collapsed in Kripalpur village under Ekdil police station area area,'' SP (City) Kapil Dev Singh said. The third incident took place in Andava ke Banglan village under Chakarnagar police station area where Jabar Singh (35) was buried alive after his house collapsed due to heavy rain, SHO Deepak Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022