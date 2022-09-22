Norway central bank hikes rate by 50 basis points, as expected

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday, as expected by most economists, and said it plans to hike again in November.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 2.25% from 1.75%, having signalled in August a September hike was likely, but without indicating by how much.

