Left Menu

India initiates safeguard probe into sudden jump in imports of certain plastics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:47 IST
India initiates safeguard probe into sudden jump in imports of certain plastics
  • Country:
  • India

India has started a safeguard probe into sudden increase in imports of certain kind of plastics, following a complaint by domestic industries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated the investigation into imports of 'PVC suspension resins with residual VCM above 2 PPM', which is used in different industries such as pipes, packaging, wiring and insulations, and medical products.

According to a notification of the DGTR, Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls, and DCW Ltd have filed an application to initiate the probe.

They have alleged that there has been a sudden, sharp and recent increase in the volume of the imports in India which has started causing serious injury to the domestic industry and is posing threat of further aggravated injury, it said.

Accordingly, the companies have requested for imposition of safeguard measures in the form of quantitative restrictions on the imports.

“On the basis of the duly substantiated application filed by the petitioners, and having satisfied itself on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, the authority considers that there is sufficient evidence to justify initiation of safeguard investigations…,” the notification said.

In the probe, the DGTR would determine whether imports have increased suddenly and sharply in the recent period and as a result of unforeseen developments, and whether such increased imports have caused or posed a threat of serious injury to the domestic industry, it added.

Safeguard measures in the forms of duty of quantitative restrictions are trade remedies available to the World Trade Organization member-countries. They are imposed to provide a level-playing field to domestic players in case of sudden and significant increase in imports of a product. PTI RR ANU ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022