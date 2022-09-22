SASMOS HET Technologies bags Quality Award at the Prestigious ELCINA Awards 2021-22

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) the oldest and most celebrated industry association recognized SASMOS for their excellent quality of products in the SME segment during the 47th ELCINA Awards 2021-22. The ceremony was held at EROS Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi where various manufacturers have been awarded for their excellency in exports, Quality, R&D and other vital aspects. Speaking on the occasion, H. G. Chandrasekhar, Founder and CMD, SASMOS, said, "Quality is the core of our business and necessity for the industry we are serving. Being recognized for our product quality marks an achievement of our team and an honour for all of us. We would like to thank the jury of ELCINA for this recognition and congratulate the other awardees for their success during the event." He further adds, "Bringing the finest technologies and localizing them as per the Indian needs has been our forte. We are trusted by our partners and customers in India and the globe for our home-grown technologies and this award adds a feather on our hat. Driven by the values of quality and R&D we hope to achieve multiple milestones in the days ahead."

Built with a mission to create an indigenous brand to innovate and produce technically advanced solutions, SASMOS is always working towards research development and innovation to provide value to customers around the globe. SASMOS Defence Systems Division AVIRATA and Fiber Optic Division offer customized electronics, electrical, electro-mechanical mission-critical solutions and fiber optic interconnectivity products for harsh environment applications delivering perfection from Marine to Space. ELCINA has been instrumental in bringing Indian Electrical manufacturers under one roof since 1970s. The decades old Award Ceremony has worked as a strong force to encourage and guide the Electronics Hardware and Services sector in India and provide them with valuable insights.

SASMOS HET Technologies Limited is an innovative and value-driven company with 13+ years of experience in the segment of Aerospace and Defence. With state-of-the-art manufacturing centres at Whitefield and Aerospace SEZ Bangalore, SASMOS currently employs over 1000+ human resources and has earned a reputation of being one of India's top 100 SMEs. SASMOS Business segments range across platforms, from sea to space with capabilities of designing, qualification, and manufacturing Electrical interconnections for Fighter, Trainer, Surveillance, Cargo, Commercial and Business Aircrafts, Marine Applications, Weapon control Systems, UAV and Satellites, Electromechanical assemblies, and system integrations for control systems in addition to electronic solutions for Armoured vehicles, missiles, and aircraft. SASMOS is well recognized by top global OEMs for their best-in-class delivery and quality performances with the highest level of reliability. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)