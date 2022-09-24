Left Menu

Sanjai Kumar takes charge as RailTel CMD

He was earlier shouldering the responsibilities of Director Network Planning and MarketingNPM with additional charge of Director Project, Operations and Maintenance POM in RailTel. An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers IRSSE, Kumar has around 30 years of experience in railway functioning, project management and marketing.He holds a bachelors degree of technology in electronic and telecommunication engineering from University of Allahabad, and a post graduate diploma in management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2022 22:53 IST
Sanjai Kumar takes charge as RailTel CMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjai Kumar has taken charge as the chairman and managing director of railway PSU, RailTel Corporation of India Limited. He was earlier shouldering the responsibilities of Director (Network Planning and Marketing/NPM) with additional charge of Director (Project, Operations and Maintenance/ POM) in RailTel. An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), Kumar has around 30 years of experience in railway functioning, project management and marketing.

He holds a bachelors degree of technology in electronic and telecommunication engineering from University of Allahabad, and a post graduate diploma in management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. ''My guiding principle will be - use of cutting edge modern technology, time-bound delivery of services, maximum customer satisfaction, and enhancement of the company's revenue through empowerment and delegation to all team members. ''I will also like to focus on international business, including participation in foreign bids, signing of contracts with foreign countries and export of services. We shall continue the momentum of constant expansion, diversification, upgradation and modernisation with a view to increase the basket of services and projects,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022