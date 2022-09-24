Sanjai Kumar takes charge as RailTel CMD

Sanjai Kumar has taken charge as the chairman and managing director of railway PSU, RailTel Corporation of India Limited. He was earlier shouldering the responsibilities of Director (Network Planning and Marketing/NPM) with additional charge of Director (Project, Operations and Maintenance/ POM) in RailTel. An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE), Kumar has around 30 years of experience in railway functioning, project management and marketing.

He holds a bachelors degree of technology in electronic and telecommunication engineering from University of Allahabad, and a post graduate diploma in management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. ''My guiding principle will be - use of cutting edge modern technology, time-bound delivery of services, maximum customer satisfaction, and enhancement of the company's revenue through empowerment and delegation to all team members. ''I will also like to focus on international business, including participation in foreign bids, signing of contracts with foreign countries and export of services. We shall continue the momentum of constant expansion, diversification, upgradation and modernisation with a view to increase the basket of services and projects,'' Kumar said.

