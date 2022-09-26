Left Menu

Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending

The "Prime Early Access Sale" will start Oct. 11 at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (0700 GMT) for 48 hours in 15 countries, Amazon said. Vice president Jamil Ghani told Reuters the rationale for a second Amazon deals event this year was earlier holiday shopping and the "macroeconomic environment" customers faced.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 10:32 IST
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence. The "Prime Early Access Sale" will start Oct. 11 at midnight Pacific Daylight Time (0700 GMT) for 48 hours in 15 countries, Amazon said.

Vice president Jamil Ghani told Reuters the rationale for a second Amazon deals event this year was earlier holiday shopping and the "macroeconomic environment" customers faced. "There's a desire to save and make the dollar stretch further," he said in an interview.

Ghani declined to offer revenue forecasts for how the event would compare to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this fall or to July's Prime Day. Such member-only sales prompt some customers to buy Prime subscriptions and shop more on Amazon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022