Apple set to manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India

By Animesh Deb Apple is all set to begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," said Apple in a statement to ANI. Further details about where the iPhone will be manufactured in India, which is the second biggest smartphone market, have not yet been disclosed.

As per reports, the locally produced models are likely to make their way into markets later this year. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with top 3 global smartphone manufacturers -Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron according to reports.

About iPhone 14: Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus variant during its 'Far Out' event on September 7.

This new lineup is inspired by the iPhone 13, with sharp metal edges, rounded corners, a glass back, the recognizable notch at the top of the handset, and a lightning port. The most significant change in the lineup is that the iPhone 13 mini will not be updated with this generation. Instead, the iPhone 14 will be available in two sizes: the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. They both have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

The iPhone 14, like the Apple Watch Series 8, features improved sensors that can detect a car crash. It can aid you in contacting emergency services more swiftly. And even if you're in the midst of nowhere with no Wi-Fi or cell coverage, the iPhone can still assist you with an emergency SOS via satellite. You can send a message to emergency services as long as you're outdoors and have an unobstructed vision of the sky. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. It's the same chip seen in the iPhone 13 range. Apple claims a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance.

The iPhone 14 is priced at USD 799, and the iPhone 14 Plus is USD 899. Preorders will begin on September 9. The iPhone 14 will be released on September 16, followed by the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7. Apple in India:

In 2017, Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by the Central government is also likely to have attracted several gadget makers, including Apple, to set shop in the country. The Centre offers a PLI to boost domestic manufacturing and attract significant investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units. The Scheme is expected to tremendously boost the electronics manufacturing landscape and establish India at the global level in the electronics sector.

The overall financial outlay for the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing is pegged at Rs 38,601 crore over five years. Of the total Rs 2.4 lakh crore worth of incentives over the next five years, with the lion's share is likely to be provided to electronics, auto components, and pharma makers. The government had launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors which will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. (ANI)

