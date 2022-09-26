Unilever CEO Alan Jope to retire at end of 2023

British consumer goods giant Unilever said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope plans to retire at the end of 2023 after five years in the role.

The maker of Dove soap and Knorr stock cubes said the board will start a formal search for his successor, considering both internal and external candidates. "Growth remains our top priority, and in the quarters ahead I will remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy," Jope said in a statement.

