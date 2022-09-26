Producer Akshay Aggarwal to feature a famous actor in his upcoming music video

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): One part of the entertainment that no one can hate is music videos. Aren't you too hooked on these amusing short and captivating musical stories? Well, if you are waiting for new releases, then we ought to tell you about this brand new music video that producer Akshay Aggarwal is working on. Keep reading to learn more...

Well, here's the news: we have found out that this experienced entertainment buff will soon bring us a music video that will feature a distinguished actor. This news grabbed our attention and we went on to fetch more information on it. To our utter astonishment, Akshay Aggarwal has already signed a rising actor who has stunned us with his impeccable skills in his debut film. The music video is a romantic number, and the shooting of the same will be done in the locales of Rajasthan. Addressing the music video, Akshay Aggarwal says, "It is a heart-touching track and the music video will depict a love story that will touch your hearts. It's about how love happens at first sight and how it moves forward with time. I hope that you will love this music video."

Akshay Aggarwal is already a celebrated name in the Hindi entertainment industry. He is best known for producing the film Suswagatam Khushamdeed, which stars Pulkit Samrat and Izabelle Kaif in the lead roles. Likewise, he has produced several intriguing projects. But why are music videos loved so much? Why do they have such a huge demand? Here's what Akshay Aggarwal says: "When an interesting story is illustrated in a few minutes along with good music, how can one overlook such an amusing piece of entertainment? A good music video is worth watching a hundred times. However, it's one of the most difficult projects because it involves lots of hard work and time."

We hope that Akshay Aggarwal soon discloses the song and its actor's name. Moreover, we wish him luck with all his upcoming projects and hope that they are smashing hits. This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

