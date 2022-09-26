Mane Kancor CEO Geemon Korah hailed as one of the best CEO's in India

A pioneer in the field of global spice extraction, Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt Ltd is proud of the achievements of its CEO Geemon Korah. He has played a significant role in its growth globally and its sustainable progress in the food ingredient solutions sector. His hard work is being acknowledged and honored across the globe.

Hailed as one of the best CEO's in India, Geemon has been recognised for his contributions to his field across the globe. He was recently awarded 'CEO of the year 2022' by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in recognition of his initiatives in building the organisation and for his contributions to the growth and development of the Food Ingredients sector in India. The award was presented to him at the Leadership Conclave and Excellence Awards of ASSOCHAM held at Hotel Altair, Eco Centre in Kolkata on the 5th of August.

A graduate in Agriculture, post-graduate in Business Management, and a Doctorate in Business, Geemon also bagged the Outstanding Business Professional of the Year Award instituted by Dhanam Business Magazine, at the 14th edition of Dhanam Business Summit and Award Nite held on July 2022 at Le Meridien International Conventional Centre, Kochi.

Geemon joined the organisation in 1994 and since then, he has incubated and developed several new businesses within Mane Kancor, expanding into new geographical regions and manoeuvring dexterously through several challenges. He has spent almost his entire career at Mane Kancor, and since taking over as the CEO in 2006, he has spearheaded the company through a 10-fold growth.

Known for his team-building ability, optimism, inclusive growth and foresight, Geemon has ardently propelled changes in the industry. With nearly 3 decades of experience in the spices and flavours industry with a keen awareness of the global challenges, he holds several offices in Industry bodies. He is currently the Chairman, CII Kerala and holds responsible positions in many industry forums including IFEAT (The International Federation of Essential Oils and Aroma Trade), FAFAI (Fragrance and Flavour Association of India), AISEF (All India Spices Exporters Forum), TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs Kerala), MMEA(Mint Manufacturers and Exporters Association), FSSAI Panel for Flavour Regulations, and Kerala Angel Network (KAN).

About Mane Kancor: Mane Kancor, now a part of the Mane Group, France (one of the largest Flavour and Fragrance companies in the world), specializes in complete natural food ingredient solutions right from sustainable sourcing of raw materials, clean extracts, advanced research and formulation. With a legacy of more than 50 years in the manufacturing of natural ingredients, Mane Kancor has presence in more than 75 countries and has regional distribution centres across the world and multi-locational factories in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906355/Geemon_Korah.jpg

