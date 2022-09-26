Left Menu

UP: 9 killed as tractor-trolley overturns, falls into pond; several injured

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:34 IST
UP: 9 killed as tractor-trolley overturns, falls into pond; several injured
representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people were killed when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned after it lost control and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.

Around 45 people were travelling in the vehicle which was on their way to a temple for a 'mundan' ceremony, District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been called to assist in the rescue operations, police said.

On hearing the noise, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued several victims trapped under the vehicle. About 10 injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, they said, adding efforts are on to identify the deceased.

The DM instructed the concerned officials to ensure all possible help to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022