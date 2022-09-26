Left Menu

Couple dead, 2 injured as tractor-trolley hits car in UP’s Badaun

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:55 IST
representative image Image Credit: ANI
A couple died while two people were injured after their car was hit by a tractor-trolley here, police said on Monday The accident occured on Sunday night in Ujhani police station area, Superintendent of Police Amit Kishore Srivastava said.

While Ved Prakash (23) and his wife Ruby (21) died on the spot the injured, including a child, were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

The passengers were returning from Ruby's parents' house, police said adding Prakash was driving the car. The tractor-trolley has been seized, they said adding the post-mortem will be done today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

