London's FTSE 100 kept afloat by gains in consumer staples

London's bluechip index was flat on Monday, while its regional peers fell, as gains in dollar-earning consumer staple companies on the sterling's tumble to a record low helped offset a drop in banks, homebuilders and real estate stocks. While the export-oriented FTSE 100 was off 0.1%, the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 declined by 1%. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.28%.

The sterling nosedived to record lows as investors ran to safer currencies after the new government unleashed historic tax cuts, and the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972 to pay for them. "It's all going to depend on the type of companies that form each index. Those with big exporting activity will obviously benefit from this fall in the pound and those with importing activity will not," said Daniela Hathorn, Market Analyst at capital.com.

Consumer staples like Unilever added 1.1%, while British American Tobacco added 0.3%. But, oil stocks and mining stock fell 0.2% each on recessionary fears hitting demand for raw materials. "The worry is that not only will borrowing balloon to eye watering levels, but that the fires of inflation will be fanned further by this tax giveaway, which offers higher earners the bigger tax break," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Pendragon Plc jumped 20.7% after its largest shareholder made an unsolicited offer to buy the British car dealer for about 406 million pounds ($429.67 million) Persimmon and Berkeley Group Holdings dropped more than 4.4% each after Jefferies cut its price targets on each of the homebuilder's stocks.

Melrose Industries rose 3.8%, most among the industrial stocks, to provide the biggest boost to the FTSE 100.

