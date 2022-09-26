mCaffeine's Biggest Body Care Launch Gets an Overwhelming Response from the Audience: 1 Consumer Subscribed Every 3 Seconds for the Launch

Every year on International Coffee Day, mCaffeine celebrates Coffee aficionados like no other, with their innovative launches. And this year is no exception as they have set a benchmark by announcing the biggest body care launch ever to make this day special for Coffee lovers.

It's not just mCaffeine that went all out for its consumers but even the Caffeinators - something they call their beloved customers - responded to their call by making this launch as big as it is. As per the brand, a user subscribed to the launch every 3 seconds and that's a testimony to the grip that the brand has over its users.

''We can't be happier. We are elated with the response. International Coffee Day resonates with everyone who loves Coffee & Caffeine and we are a brand that shares an emotional connect with these superfoods and their admirers. That's why we celebrate this day in a grand way every year and our biggest body care launch is a tribute to Coffee lovers this time around. This launch is going to change how people perceive showers. These new launches are unique and crafted to make mundane showers exciting. We are extremely happy with the response and I can assure you that our Caffeinators will not be disappointed. This launch will set a benchmark for pre-shower, shower and post-shower products and people will love it to its core,'' said Tarun Sharma (CEO & Co-founder) on the audience response to their launch.

Although the audience response is a pleasant surprise for the brand, it is also something that was expected as mCaffeine left no stone unturned to make the event grand. They have splurged huge discounts and VIP early access to this special launch to make it bigger than ever. Not just this, the brand has turned this launch into a festival with a special game that has been crafted to keep consumers hooked to the launch. After initial results, it can be said that mCaffeine's efforts have been rewarded.

Such an overwhelming response also shows that people are eagerly waiting for the Biggest Body Care Launch from India's First Caffeinated Personal care Brand. This launch has also added a lot of excitement to International Coffee Day and with such a big launch, mCaffeine is surely going to own the day for years to come.

About mCaffeine: mCaffeine is India's first caffeinated personal care brand, launched in 2016, and co-founded by Mr. Tarun Sharma, Vikas Lachhwani, Vaishali Gupta, Mohit Jain, and Saurabh Singhal. The brand is focused on the millennial lifestyle with mass premium offerings. mCaffeine, a D2C brand, has sold more than 10 million products in just 5 years of its launch. Currently, the products are available at 18000 pin codes across India. mCaffeine products are best sellers amongst multiple categories on Amazon and Nykaa.

mCaffeine currently is present in 4 major categories - Face Care, Hair Care, Body Care, and Lip Care. There are about 55 products in the portfolio so far, and there are aggressive plans to further launch 15-20 products in the next year. mCaffeine products are available on all major shopping portals namely – Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart, and sell through its e-commerce portal www.mcaffeine.com. They are also present in more than 5000 offline stores across India and have expanded globally to 3 countries. Almost half of the mCaffeine products are best sellers in the categories they operate in across marketplaces.

