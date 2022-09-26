IRCTC offers Durga Puja special menu for passengers travelling in eastern region

In a first, passengers travelling in the country's eastern region will have a chance to gorge on sumptuous Bengali cuisine, with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) serving special Durga Puja menu on board trains, officials said. The menu will be available in around 70 trains passing through Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol stations in West Bengal and Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand which have IRCTC's e-catering facility, they said. Passengers can call on 1323 to book their meals and get them delivered to their seats, officials said.

This is the latest offering from the Rail PSU, which started its 'Vrat Navratri' special thalis last year for passengers on fast during the festival. The Pujo menu includes mutton thali -- with typical bengali specialities like luchi (puri), pulao, alu posto (potato with poppy seeds), chicken and fish thalis. Other items on the list include fish fry, Kolkata biriyani and rosogolla among others, officials said. This year too, during Navratri, passengers will be offered meals without onion-garlic en route their journey, they said. To avail this offer, passengers will have to place an order by calling on 1323. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations, officials said, adding that the initial price of IRCTC's food menu begins at Rs 99. The starters menu includes 'aloo chaap and sabudana tikki'. The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available, officials said. The IRCTC has been offering occasion specific meals for passengers on board their trains since last year.

