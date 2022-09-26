OPPI elects Suresh Pattathil as new president
With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Pattathil has held several senior positions in companies such as Pfizer, Schering Plough, MSD and Ferring.Health today has become a priority for the government, and OPPI, as an association, focused on research and innovation, is working towards solving some of the most pressing healthcare needs.
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India on Monday said it has elected Suresh Pattathil as its next president for a two-year term.
Pattathil takes over from S Sridhar, who is the MD of Pfizer India.
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) represents research-based pharmaceutical companies.
Pattathil is the Managing Director and General Manager of Allergan, an AbbVie Company.
He is responsible for commercial operations in India & South Asia markets. With more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Pattathil has held several senior positions in companies such as Pfizer, Schering Plough, MSD and Ferring.
''Health today has become a priority for the government, and OPPI, as an association, focused on research and innovation, is working towards solving some of the most pressing healthcare needs. I look forward to making a difference to patients and the industry as OPPI works with the government to enable healthcare access,'' he said in a statement.
