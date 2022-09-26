A WALK FOR CAUSE by Alkem Foundation and ARDSI to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and Dementia at Mumbai University, Kalina

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alkem Foundation and the Mumbai Chapter of Alzheimer's & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) organized an Alzheimer's awareness campaign on September 25, 2022, at the Mumbai University Campus, Kalina. The event saw more than 500 people participate, including citizens from all strata of society, medical practitioners, caregivers, corporate people, and non-governmental organizations. According to the Global Burden of Disease study (Lancet Public Health), 3.84 million individuals suffered from dementia in 2019, a figure expected to reach 11.44 million by 2050. This disease, Alzheimer's, gradually decreases the ability to remember and think clearly, escalating to a point where it affects an individual's daily lifestyle and well-being.

Renowned psychiatrists, neurologists and neurosurgeons started the event with a message for society, followed by a 1.5-kilometer walk to raise public awareness. During the event, Vidya Shenoy, Integrative Therapist and Dementia Care Specialist is Secretary, ARDSI Mumbai Chapter and Founder of Smriti Vishvam - Universe of Memory, a dementia Daycare Center in Mumbai said, "It is a pleasure to collaborate with Alkem for the third time to create more awareness of Alzheimer's and Dementia. Keeping in mind the challenge of Alzheimer's, dementia & its numbers shooting rapidly, once again ARDSI Mumbai Chapter and, now with Alkem Foundation Mumbai look forward to strengthening this collaboration for many years to come." Ashok Priyadarshi V.P. Alkem Laboratories commented, "We need to inspire the community at large to be more aware and inclusive towards understanding Dementia and Alzheimer's. We pledge to stand with the Caregivers, Doctors and our Friends who are suffering from this challenging condition through support to AWARATHON 2.0." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

