Deeply saddened by death of people in HP road accident: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
Seven tourists were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the state's Kullu district on Sunday.
''I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people including students in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' the president tweeted in Hindi.
