Left Menu

Deeply saddened by death of people in HP road accident: President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:36 IST
Deeply saddened by death of people in HP road accident: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Seven tourists were killed and 10 sustained injuries when a tempo traveller they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the state's Kullu district on Sunday.

''I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people including students in a road accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' the president tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022